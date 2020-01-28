Hey, I’m Phillip Picardi.

If you landed here, I’m going to assume you’re looking for more information about me. Well, I’m an Aries sun, a Leo rising, and a Sagittarius moon. That should tell you pretty much all you need to know.

If that wasn’t enough to make you close your tab, here goes! I’m an editor and journalist living with my fiancé and two cats (Freddy and Juniper, thank you for asking) who recently relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, California.

In my past life, I was (deep breath) the senior beauty editor of Refinery29, the digital editorial director of Teen Vogue, the digital editorial director of Allure, the founder of them., the chief content officer of Teen Vogue, and the editor-in-chief of Out Magazine. You might be familiar with some of the work published during my tenure, be it that infamous article about anal sex, a little number on Donald Trump gaslighting America, or an interview about a poor unfortunate soul who ended up in the emergency room after an encounter with a very well-endowed sexual partner.

Now, I’m the host of the podcast Unholier Than Thou, a product of Crooked Media, where I’ll be trying to redefine and rediscover my relationship with God, thanks to the help of progressive and justice-oriented people of faith. I’m also writing a book, but who isn’t these days?

Wherever you got here from, I appreciate you for visiting. You can also follow me on Twitter or Instagram.

What can I expect from your newsletter?

fruity will come out twice a week for paying subscribers, once a week for free sign-ups. These dispatches will usually be: personal essays, Q&As with people I admire or love, commentary on current events, advice, and lists of things that are keeping me fueled. Eventually, I’ll get around to Q&As, office hours, and all sorts of other fun and exciting things—but let’s keep it simple for now, shall we?

Thanks for (hopefully) subscribing!

Illustration by Pol Anglada.