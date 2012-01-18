fruity
Many of the places most pivotal to my life in New York have permanently closed during the pandemic.
Phillip Picardi
12 hr ago 1
Plus: The best magazine cover of the year has already landed, good reads, and more!
Phillip Picardi
Jan 18 4
When I asked people how they were grieving those they lost to COVID-19, I learned a more complicated truth.
Phillip Picardi
May 24, 2020
Even with our supposed raising of consciousness, our hearts have yet to catch up to our minds.
Phillip Picardi
May 11, 2020 3
New York's flowering trees have reached "peak bloom." But are they trying to tell us something?
Phillip Picardi
May 6, 2020 1
I have hit the wall of pandemic productivity. And I'd like to stay here.
Phillip Picardi
May 3, 2020 2
Ask Me (Mostly) Anything!Let’s try something different today, friends! I’m happy to take (most of) your questions—so long as you play nice. Got a career question? Need a…
Phillip Picardi
Apr 30, 2020 72
Soon, it will be time for me to leave New York. This isn't how I thought I'd say goodbye.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 28, 2020 10
AKA: What I learned about lying on your résumé.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 23, 2020 4
Steven Thrasher examines the similarities (and crucial differences) between HIV and COVID-19.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 21, 2020
Inspired by Nora Ephron, I'm taking inventory on the good and the bad of the way things were.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 19, 2020 7
Now is an important time to listen to the queer activists from the AIDS Crisis. So why isn't the paper of record?
Phillip Picardi
Apr 16, 2020 1
