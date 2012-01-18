fruity
fruity
Letters from an ex-Editor in Chief, an ex-Catholic, and a current homosexual.
Phillip Picardi
Saying Goodbye to the New York I Once Knew
Many of the places most pivotal to my life in New York have permanently closed during the pandemic.
Phillip Picardi
How I Ended Up Crying on the Sofa Watching Gilmore Girls
Plus: The best magazine cover of the year has already landed, good reads, and more!
Phillip Picardi
Jan 18
Three of the People Behind the Numbers
When I asked people how they were grieving those they lost to COVID-19, I learned a more complicated truth.
Phillip Picardi
May 24, 2020
The Empathy Crisis of White America
Even with our supposed raising of consciousness, our hearts have yet to catch up to our minds.
Phillip Picardi
May 11, 2020
Some Lessons from the Trees
New York's flowering trees have reached "peak bloom." But are they trying to tell us something?
Phillip Picardi
May 6, 2020
I Can't Keep Cooking Like This
I have hit the wall of pandemic productivity. And I'd like to stay here.
Phillip Picardi
May 3, 2020
Ask Me (Mostly) Anything!
Let’s try something different today, friends! I’m happy to take (most of) your questions—so long as you play nice. Got a career question? Need a…
Phillip Picardi
Apr 30, 2020
I Have Some Regrets
Soon, it will be time for me to leave New York. This isn't how I thought I'd say goodbye.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 28, 2020
