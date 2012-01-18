fruity
Many of the places most pivotal to my life in New York have permanently closed during the pandemic.
Phillip Picardi 1
NewTopCommunityWhat is fruity?About
Plus: The best magazine cover of the year has already landed, good reads, and more!
Phillip Picardi
Jan 18 4
When I asked people how they were grieving those they lost to COVID-19, I learned a more complicated truth.
Phillip Picardi
May 24, 2020
Even with our supposed raising of consciousness, our hearts have yet to catch up to our minds.
Phillip Picardi
May 11, 2020 3
New York's flowering trees have reached "peak bloom." But are they trying to tell us something?
Phillip Picardi
May 6, 2020 1
I have hit the wall of pandemic productivity. And I'd like to stay here.
Phillip Picardi
May 3, 2020 2
Ask Me (Mostly) Anything!Let’s try something different today, friends! I’m happy to take (most of) your questions—so long as you play nice. Got a career question? Need a…
Phillip Picardi
Apr 30, 2020 72
Soon, it will be time for me to leave New York. This isn't how I thought I'd say goodbye.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 28, 2020 10
See all

fruity


What is fruity?ArchiveMy Account
© 2021 Phillip Picardi. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack