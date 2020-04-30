fruity

Ask Me (Mostly) Anything!

Phillip PicardiApr 30, 2020 72

Let’s try something different today, friends! I’m happy to take (most of) your questions—so long as you play nice. Got a career question? Need a book recommendation? A beauty tip? Pop em in the thread below and I’ll respond over the next 24 hours!

