30 Thoughts on Turning 30

Me at a birthday that was definitely not my 30th!

Truth be told, I’ve never really cared much about getting older. For starters, I’m the fourth out of five children, which meant most of my childhood was spent waiting for a chance to speak up (and then inevitably being told to shut the hell up). Later, in the business world, my age was remarked upon as a sort of anomaly: I was called wünderkind, boy wonder, or old soul. These monikers were intended to be flattering, but they always felt like a pat on the head.

Maybe because of all that, youth felt kind of like a burden—something I had to compensate for or grow out of to be taken seriously. (They say youth is wasted on the young, and maybe in my case, that’s perfectly true.) As my 30th birthday finally approached last week, I anticipated it the same way I would an online shopping delivery. I tracked the day and hour of arrival to a T, excited to finally be landing upon this milestone. When I woke up on my birthday, I was surprised there was no revelatory thunderbolt or sudden plunge into old age. My hairline had not receded (a humble brag, yes) nor displayed new signs of gray. The only real demonstrable change I felt was, to be honest, a sense of relief. Every other birthday I’ve had felt like just another excuse to party, but 30 felt different. It felt like an actual accomplishment.

It turns out that the 30s are an impressive decade for a lot of people. After polling some of my wiser friends about their own 30th birthdays, I was surprised to see their answers. “My 30s were the years I embraced that I was just going to be the version of myself that I wanted to be,” said one very successful lawyer. “I quit my job and finally understood that I didn’t need my work to define who I was,” my sister revealed. “The biggest thing was caring so much less about what other people thought—and that actually just continues the more you age. I love aging and settling into myself more and more each year,” said another friend. This was the sentiment most echoed by everybody I spoke to: “As a woman, I felt youth was celebrated to such a terrifying degree that approaching 30 was anxiety-inducing. But then, when I turned 30, I didn’t give a fuck for real. Some part of my patriarchal conditioning was shed instantaneously. I felt for the very first time that I belonged to myself.” And finally, one of my closest friends put into words exactly what I was feeling: “It’s nice to no longer feel like the young one in the room,” she said. “Until, of course, you’re the old one in the room.”

I didn’t do anything particularly momentous to celebrate my birthday, but I do have something up my sleeve: I enrolled in a Master’s program at Harvard Divinity School, where I’ll be studying the role that adornment (read: costume, beauty, body modification, tattooing) plays in religious custom and ritual. (If you have any leads or thoughts for me about this topic, please feel free to reach out on social media!) If my friends are right—that 30 is the time to fully embrace yourself and your path—then I’m cautiously optimistic about leaving the goals of my 20s behind for a different kind of journey altogether.

After receiving so much wisdom from my loved ones, I thought I’d share the 30 most important things I learned before turning 30. I hope some of these lessons resonate with you no matter your age. And if you have a lesson of your own you’d like to impart, I’d love to hear in the comments below.